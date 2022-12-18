Kamla: Celebrate Singing Francine’s legacy

News

Francine Edwards, Singing Francine, photographed in February 2020 at the Sangre Grande Community Centre. – Mark Lyndersay

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has sent her condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and fellow artists of calypsonian Francine “Singing Francine” Edwards who died on Friday at 79.

In a release on Saturday, Persad-Bissessar said she was saddened to learn her passing. She said Singing Francine was born in Barbados but moved to TT when she was young.

“As we mourn the loss of this great talent, we must also celebrate her legacy.

“Singing Francine played an important role in the development of parang, and earlier in her career, she was a strong voice for women, singing calypsoes on issues such as domestic violence, which is explored in her 1978 song Runaway, as well as other social issues.

She noted that Singing Francine’s popular Christmas songs included Hooray, Hurrah, Parang, Parang, I Love Christmas, Christmas is Love, Caribbean Christmas, and Ay Ay Maria, and that they “continue to bring joy to people everywhere.”

Persad-Bissessar added that Singing Francine won the Calypso Queen competition four times in 20 years in 1972, 1973, 1981 and 1983.