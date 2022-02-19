Kambule moves to NAPA

News

A scene from Kambule during Carifesta at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain in 2019. – FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS

Kambule – the annual re-enactment of the Canboulay riots of 1881 – will take place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), and not as part of the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) Taste of Carnival events at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Idakeda Group, the producers of Kambule confirmed the change of venue on Saturday.

Co-producer Atillah Springer said that shows will take place on Friday at 5 am and 8 pm, and Sunday at 11.30 pm at NAPA’s carpark. In addition, the group will facilitate workshops in drumming, fire breathing, and the songs of the gayelle on Saturday during the day.

She said the events will be staged according to safe-zone regulations.

Kambule 2022 was originally supposed to be staged at the Queen’s Park Savannah, but reports are the NCC will no longer be involved with the event.

Kambule is usually staged at the Piccadilly Greens in east Port of Spain but had to move to a safe zone in keeping with covid19 public health regulations.