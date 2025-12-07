Justice Seepersad: Nation needs leaders of integrity
Justice Frank Seepersad says the country cannot progress without leaders who act with integrity and are prepared to make difficult decisions for the common good. He delivered the message at the MIPSHA Presbyterian Church as it celebrated its 152nd anniversary.
He warned that many people in authority pursue personal gain instead of service, saying, “Sadly, for many leaders, it is all about self-aggrandizement.” Justice Seepersad said effective leadership must align with God’s will and must be supported by action, not empty words.
He told the congregation that godliness is central to leadership and referenced scripture from 1 Timothy 4:7-10. He said those who guide others must first discipline themselves in righteousness, reminding members that, “Godliness is beneficial in every way, since it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come.”
Justice Seepersad said the country needs leaders who prioritise the majority, challenge the status quo and have the fortitude to take decisive steps against those who damage lives through crime, abuse and exploitation. He added that strong leadership requires humility and a willingness to serve, noting that, “True leaders act methodically with a servant heart, and through their good works, they engender trust, exert influence and prioritise the interests of all under their charge.”
He said declining church attendance and economic challenges signal the need for collective change. He called on citizens to shift their mindset towards Godly living, service above self, and personal responsibility. He said members of the congregation must serve as vessels for the Holy Spirit so that their lives draw others to Christ.
Justice Seepersad said the country must support leaders who act with integrity and are guided by God as they take bold decisions to keep both church and nation on a path of peace, productivity and prosperity.