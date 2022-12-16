JUST IN: Gunmen on bike kill man in New Kingston Loop Jamaica

Gunmen shot and killed a man while he was seated in his motor vehicle on Trinidad Terrace in the busy commercial district of New Kingston on Friday evening.

The incident happened at the height of commercial activities in the district, sending shoppers and workers scurrying for cover as gunshots rang out.

Reports are that a few minutes after 7pm, men on a motorbike pulled up along the man who was in a Nissan motor vehicle, and cut him down in a hail of bullets, before speeding off and making good their escape.

The police were alerted and shortly after, found the man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.

“About seven shot mi hear and mi just tek weh miself,” a bystander told a news reporter after the incident.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed the shooting incident.

More details are expected as the story unfolds.