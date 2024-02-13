Carnival

Farinha McKenzie, 6, playing Madame Cocoyea in the individual historical mas character of the Junior Parade of the Band, South Quay, Port of Spain. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Young masqueraders took to the streets again on Sunday to compete in the downtown Junior Parade of the Bands at South Quay, Port of Spain, following Saturday’s parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The youths showed off a variety of colourful costumes ranging from traditional mas to fancy presentations.

Sweet Scent of a Flower, from the band Fun Time Mas Production presentation Weakness for Sweetness during the Downtown Junior parade of the band. – Photo by Roger Jacob

A masquerader from Spoilt Rotten Kids presentation Shaadi at the Downtown Carnival Committee junior mas parade. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Jasmin Waldron plays traditional mas character BeelzeBub The Bookman from Clan Mas Production presentation We Come Back. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Jeremiah Hunt, 10, portrays Fancy Sailor – Tribute to PowerGen Port of Spain during the Junior Parade of the Band at South Quay, Port of Spain, on February 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Jermiah Daniel, 9, plays traditional mas character Bologos the Red Dragon from the Clan Mas Production presentation We Come Back at the Junior Parade of the Band hosted by the Downtown Carnival Committee at South Quay, Port of Spain, on February 11. – Photo by Roger Jacob