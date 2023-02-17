Junior kings, queens of Carnival crowned

News
Xavi Harriot portrays Guardian Of The Shaolin Temple at NCC Junior King of Carnival semi finals at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain Trinidad on February 15, 2023.. Photo by Andrea De Silva
Four Junior kings and queens of Carnival have been crowned for 2023.
The non-school band Junior Queen of Carnival is Alyssa Sirjoo, who portrayed Mama Africa, from the band Ubuntu. Her portrayal was of the mythical figure of the Mother of all People and the mother of the human race. Her orange, green, and gold costume featured zebra striped steel pans, a flowing circular skirt, and orange green and gold leaves forming an umbrella shape overhead.
NCC Junior Queen Alyssa Sirjoo portraying Mama Africa with the band Ubuntu at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday, February 12. Photo by Andrea De Silva
The school band Junior Queen of Carnival is Makayla Questel-Frederick, portraying Moonlight Matura, from the band Let Here Be Light. Her blue, silver costume portrayed the light from the moon and stars on the waters of Matura, with Miss Matura calling on turtles to come and lay their eggs. Leatherback turtles were also featured on the costume, having come to the sanctuary of the beach.
Jarel Peters portrays A Musical Explosion at NCC Junior King of Carnival semi-finals at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain Trinidad on February 15, 2023. Photo by Andrea De Silva
The non-school band Junior King of Carnival is Jarel Peters, A Musical Explosion, from the band Sweet Trinbago. His black and gold costume featured musical notes, guitars, drums, staves with musical notes, a harmonium, a sitar, saxophone, and steel pans.
Makayla Questel-Frederick portrays Moonlit Matura at NCC Junior Queen of Carnival semi-finals at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain Trinidad on February 15, 2023. Photo by Andrea De Silva
The school band Junior King of Carnival is Xavi Harriot, Guardian of the Shaolin Temple, from the band Passage to China. His gold and red costume featured various wings which had depictions of a Shaolin temple, with a peaked roof backpack. Harriot, who was wearing a long white beard, danced around with scimitars to show his protective nature.
Junior kings results:
Non-School Participants
Names – Portrayal – Band – Final Score
Jarel Peters – A Musical Explosion – Sweet Trinbago – 426
Enzi Davis – The Face of Humanity – Ubuntu – 422
Shamarq Azario Collis – Like Fish Outta Water – Mauvaise Langue – 419
Samuel Jackson – Mysterious Fauci D’ Gladiator – Dawn of a New Day – 419
Joel Mack – Taniwah – The Hydra Reborn – Wonders of This World – A Tribute to TT – 419
Antonio Rampersad – Pan Explosion – Dat Is Ah Trini – 418
Malachi Gittens – Arharzel the Blue Dragon – Tributes to the Heroes of Traditional Mas – 402
Merrick Barnes – Illumination – Classix Productions: Dawn of a New Day – 400
Josiah Ferrier – Midnight Robber – Outside Nice – 400
Josiah Sutton – Mistah Pandemic – National Treasures – 389
School Participants
Xavi Harriot – Guardian of the Shaolin Temple – Passage to China – 362
Kymani Brooklyn Browne – Pan Under the Stars – Let There Be Light – 361
Peter Barrow – Can This Dragon Dance – Passage to China – 352
Rheim Purcell – My Love of Country: A Tribute to Carlisle Chang – Outta D Artist Attic – 336
Junior queens results:
Non-school participants
Alyssa Sirjoo – Mama Africa – Ubuntu – 435
Netanya Phillip – Dance La Reine Rive – Dat is ah Trini – 429
Kioni Oxley – Dance Soucoyant Dance: A Tribute to Hilton Cox Fire in De Savannah Dance – Know Yuh Icon – 424
Reanna Persaud – D Spirit of Carnival – Sweet Trinbago – 416
Surayya Carrington – Mutation – Dawn of A New Day – 411
Jayda Forde – Firebird: The Awakening – Dawn of a New Day – 400
Levaughn Clarke – Madame Frou-Frou – The Tribute – 397
Jada Charles – Oil Spill in the Gulf of Paria – National Treasures – 396
J’Nai Edwards – Jewel of the Reef – A Trip to Tobago – 391
J’Anna Bethel – It’s Celebration Time – Trinbago: We Flying High 2, It’s a Celebration – 386
School Participants
Makayla Questle-Frederick – Moonlit Matura – Let Here Be Light – 399
Azelia Mills – Beautiful But Deadly – Passage to China – 393
Ciara Selman – Nandi –A Tribute to Helen Humphrey – Outta D Artist Attic – 388
Bryell Mills – Jade Princess – Passage to China – 378