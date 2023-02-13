Jumbo Jet Auto signs MoU to provide specialised heavy-duty machinery & equipment

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Memorandum Of Understanding for exclusive import and distribution rights has been signed between XCMG Brasil Industria LTDA and N.M Trucking Auto Sales and Agri Machinery, popularly known as Jumbo Jet Auto Sales.

The agreement will pave the way for Jumbo Jet Auto Sales to increase their capacity while providing various heavy-duty construction, mining, lifting equipment and machinery manufactured by XCMG.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) was founded in 1943 and has since stood at the forefront of construction machinery and has grown significantly into one of the world’s largest and most influential enterprise groups with its global annual sales exceeding 14 Billion USD for three consecutive years. XCMG is ranked 3rd worldwide for quality, service and reliability in the construction, lifting and heavy machinery sector.

Because of the overwhelming demand for reliable heavy-duty equipment in Guyana, the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales Group has decided to expand its brand and diversify into new markets.

After intense negotiations, the MoU was signed at the office of XCMG Brazil Industria LTDA, the South American headquarters of the XCMG Group in Districto Industrial Pouso Alegre, MG, Brazil.

Representing XCMG Group were Mr. Li Hanguang, General Manager and Head of XCMG South American countries, Mr. Wu Shuxin, Commercial Director of XCMG South American Group and Justo Abelardo Santos Expinosa, Manager of International Business Department. Jumbo Jet Auto Sales was represented by a team led by Mr. Nasrudeen Juniour Mohamed, Mr. Manoj Narayan, Attorney at Law, Mr. Navendra Ramnauth, Sales Manager for Parts/Spares, Mr. Sohan Bridjlall, Company Engineer and Project Manager and Mr. Sanjeev Caimraj, Logistics Manager.

The XCMG Group and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales also signed their inaugural Purchase Order for the supply and delivery of 125 pieces of various construction equipment and machinery including amphibious excavators.

The multimillion USD purchases were mutually agreed by the parties and the shipment is expected to arrive into Guyana in the month of April, 2023. Jumbo Jet Auto Sales will provide full after-sale service and maintenance with original parts manufactured by XCMG for all equipment, and machinery imported into Guyana.

Group Director Mr. Nasrudeen ‘Juniour’ Mohamed has expressed that, “Jumbo Jet Auto Sales is pleased to continue to play its part in the development and modernisation of Guyana by providing construction and mining equipment and machinery of the highest quality, durability and reliability.”

“This MOU with XCMG is the first of many major franchise deals that Jumbo Jet Auto Sales has earmarked for Guyana in the near future. We will continue to play an integral role in providing heavy duty equipment and specialised machinery to contractors in Guyana. In keeping with the ‘One Guyana’ vision we are willing to work together with new contractors to boost their current capacity and build a better Guyana.”

