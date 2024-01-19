Judiciary sends condolences after retired judge’s death

News

Former CCJ judge Jacob Wit. – Photo courtesy the CCJ

THE Judiciary has sent condolences to the family of retired Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Justice Jacob Wit.

In a statement on Thursday, the Judiciary called Jacob’s passing profoundly sad and extended its condolences to the president and staff of the CCJ.

“Justice Wit has left a legacy across the many areas of law in which he worked, inclusive of but not limited to, military law, administrative law, constitutional law and international human rights law.”

The release says Wit joined the CCJ in 2005 as an inaugural bench member until retirement. The statement says the Judiciary hopes Wit’s family, colleagues and loved ones find comfort.

“Justice Wit was indeed a legal luminary whose work enriched Caribbean jurisprudence and contributed to a stronger region. Justice Wit’s commitment and service are reflected in the breadth and depth of his work and so, even as his passing is mourned, his life and his many achievements must be celebrated.”