Judiciary operations stalls over e-mail service

OPERATIONS at the Judiciary have come to a temporary halt.

Newsday understands that just before 11 am on Wednesday, staff were told they will not be able to access official e-mail service and their calendars.

Some virtual court hearings after that time were said to be affected while attorneys have said they cannot file documents related to court matters. The Judiciary’s website is currently unavailable while e-mails are being returned with an error message.

In-person matters continued.

It is not certain if Wednesday’s disruption is similar to last week’s cyber attack on operations at the Office of the Attorney General.

Questions have been sent to the Judiciary but a statement is yet to be issued.

Newsday understands the Judiciary’s IT unit is currently assessing the problem.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said investigations are under way into the recent cyber attack on his ministry.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Digital Transformation revealed there had been an attack and that actions were being taken to minimise the threat.

“This unauthorised and illegal access has negatively impacted operations at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and certain associated divisions.”

It said the ministries were working with “leading industry cyber security experts.”

Armour said, “I am not at liberty to comment while the investigations are ongoing.”