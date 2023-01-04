Judiciary appoints new judge

News

Christopher Sieuchand with acting President Christine Kangaloo, at President’s House, on January 3, after he was sworn in as High Court judge. – Photo courtesy Judiciary

Acting President Christine Kangaloo on Tuesday administered the oath of office to the country’s newest High Court judge at President’s House, St Ann’s.

A release from the Judiciary said Christopher Sieuchand, a former partner in the law firm of MG Daly, will be assigned to the civil division.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie was present during the ceremony.

His appointment takes the complement of High Court judges to 42, assigned to both the criminal and civil divisions.

Last month, 13 new judges were appointed by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

Two former deputy directors of public prosecution George Busby, Tricia Hudlin-Cooper, former Masters of the High Court Mauriceia Joseph, Nalini Singh, Gillian Scotland, wife of Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, Linda Khan, Sherene Murray-Bailey, former temporary judges Jade Rodriguez, Delisa Noel Christopher, Halcyon Yorke-Young, Nirala Bansee-Sookhai, former assistant solicitor general Karen Reid and former magistrate Aden Stroude.