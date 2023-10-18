Judge urges Hillview graduates to commit to change

News

Justice Frank Seepersad receives a painting of Hillview College, El Dorado, from two students at the school’s graduation ceremony last week. – Photo courtesy Hillview College photography club

HILLVIEW College alumni have been urged to commit to changing TT and the world.

They were given the challenge by High Court judge Frank Seepersad at the college’s graduation ceremony last week.

The 2023 graduation ceremony was the first in-person celebration since the pandemic.

In his feature address, Seepersad told the graduating class, “Let your voices resonate, capitalise upon your capacity to not only coexist but to thrive in a complex socio-cultural environment and embark upon a mission of ensuring equity.

“This current course of unfairness, inequality, upheaval and uncertainty can be corrected.”

He said in TT there was an “unacceptable degree of dysfunction as crime was out of control.”

“Poverty and social inequity is far too prevalent and far too many who hold positions of authority are not held to account for the decisions which they effect.

“Intolerance, pure hate and rancour rage as the clouds of hopelessness and uncertainty have encircled and engulfed many citizens.”

Seepersad also spoke of the devastating effects of climate change, the lack of tolerance and ethnic and political divisiveness in societies across the globe.

However, he assured the graduating class, his intent was not to present them with depression or a sense of disillusion,” but only highlighted those conditions which confronted the world’s citizens.

“All of you are Gen Z’ers and you also see the world very differently from other generations.

“You display a sense of acceptance and fluidity with respect to issues of identity and inter-personal interaction. Many of you do not view the acquisition of material wealth as the indicator of success, you prioritise and value your personal space and you embrace technology in almost every sphere of your lives.

“Your generation is motivated by fact and guided by empirical evidence.

“Significant numbers among you wear your heart on your sleeves, you speak your truth candidly and forcefully advocate that social evolution cannot be dismissed or disregarded as you understand that the norms and conventions of the past must be reviewed through the lens of modernity.

“We now stand at a point of inflection, drastic and dramatic changes, in the way in which we relate and rely upon each other as individuals, collectively as communities and globally as nation states, must be made.

“Our environment requires urgent protection, our carbon footprint and pollution has to be reduced, the use of renewable energy sources must be prioritised and financial systems which facilitate the expansion of elite wealth at the expense of the socially disenfranchised and the middle class needs to be regulated.”

Seepersad told the graduating class the time had come for “radical transformation.”

“The time for a radical transformation in the way in which we live and interact with each other on this vulnerable planet has arrived.

“We stand at the cusp of a much needed era of reformation, a 21st century renaissance is required and it is my respectful view that the obligation to effect the required revolution rests upon your shoulders.

“Generation Z you need to lead the required revolution. You must save us!”

Seepersad said society and the world were in need of innovation, fresh perspectives, creative minds, attitudes of acceptance and inclusivity, the embracing of diversity and an appreciation that there are innumerable shades of grey between the stark primary colours of black and white.

“This nation and the world at large is crying out for change and you have the capacity to become the change agents. Today, I encourage you to embrace that obligation.

“As revolutionaries who are focused upon becoming transformational change agents, remember always that public trust and confidence is needed to effect change and trust only takes hold when you are truthful, transparent and accountable.

“You have the temperament, temerity and the tenacity to positively alter your lives, our nation and the world.”

He urged the graduates to work together to build a nation which reflects truthfulness, efficiency, equanimity and equity; resolve to revise antiquated laws and policies; and effect radical reforms to the way the public sector operates and engage in business; and commit to review and reinforce pollution and environmental protection protocols and prioritise the use of renewable sources of energy.

The judge also heaped praises denominational schools for their approach to education.

“We have made innumerable missteps since our independence but the Concordat is not one of them. It has served us well.”