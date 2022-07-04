Judge to rule on winding up EFCL in November

News

File photo: Justice Carol Gobin

A HIGH COURT judge is expected to rule, on November 30, on a petition by the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) to have the company wound up.

Justice Carol Gobin set the date for her decision on EFCL’s petition during a virtual hearing on Monday.

So far, only 14 contractors are objecting to the winding-up petition being granted. They say such an action will not be just or equitable since they are owed millions of dollars for unpaid contracts.

In its petition, the EFCL says it has no income, has ceased to carry on the business of project management, is insolvent, and cannot meet current debts from cash or other assets.

It is asking for its petition to be granted in the public’s interests since it cannot repay its debts –

estimated at $889,561,246 – to contractors for work done.

At Monday’s hearing, lead counsel for at least 11 of the contractors sought permission from the court to file additional affidavits in opposition based “on information which only came to light on the weekend.”

Senior Counsel Avory Sinanan said it was for the court to decide if it was just and equitable to have EFCL wound up because of the mismanagement of its former board. He also said there were objections to the question if “winding-up rules” were applicable to a company that was “an agent of the government.”

However, Senior Counsel Deborah Peake, the lead counsel for EFCL and its acting CEO Gayatri Badri Maharaj, urged the judge to focus on the issues to be determined, saying creditors will be in a better position if the company was wound up.

“If not it (EFCL) will remain a company on paper still unable to meet its debts.” Deadlines were given for the filing of submissions in August and October, with the judge setting aside November 30 for her decision.

Gobin is also dealing with a garnishee claim by a contractor against the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (MTS) in which the EFCL has asked that any further proceedings against it be stayed while the winding-up petition is pending. In that matter, it is being claimed that the MTS was holding money for EFCL. However, MTS’s attorney Rishi Dass said the company had funds but none of it belonged to EFCL.

That matter comes up again on October 6.

The EFCL’s petition outlined the company’s debt woes, saying between February 21, 2019, and October 22, 2021, EFCL received 33 demands for payment from contractors. These totalled $46,737,205.09. EFCL has not paid. These sums are in addition to the $800 million owed to contractors.

The company also has 79 unsatisfied judgments/awards, some of which date back to December 2016. The total amount owed on these judgments/awards, up to February 25, was $321,376,009.75.

It also said some $112 million ordered to be paid to contractors was not reflected in invoices in EFCL’s possession.

It is also currently defending 30 claims in which $119 million is being demanded.

The EFCL was established in 2005, under the then Patrick Manning-led Government, as a special purpose company tasked to be the executing arm of the Ministry of Education in terms of construction of new schools and the continuous refurbishment/repairs to existing schools.

The EFCL used the services of local private contractors to source workmen and material to build/repair schools.

This debt plus millions of dollars in court judgments against it, led to the State deciding to close down the company.

The EFCL was moved under the “direct management” of the Finance Ministry. In 2018, the MTS took over school repair projects for the Education Ministry.

In March, the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) said it was alarmed at the manner in which the Government has chosen to deal with the winding up of the EFCL. “

It said in a statement, “The EFCL owes well over $600 million to its creditors, of which the majority comprise monies owed to contractors and consultants, most going as far back as 2015.

“Acting on behalf of the Ministry of Education, the EFCL engaged private companies to provide goods and services for which they did not have the funds set aside to pay.

The financial hardship imposed on companies by this refusal of the ministry/EFCL to pay legitimate debts after their own several due diligence audits, and even after lawful judgments, since 2016 has forced some private companies to downsize and others to simply fold up.”