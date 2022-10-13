Judge threatens to revoke bail for non-appearance

News

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds. –

A High Court judge has warned her hand may not be gentle with any accused before her who fails to appear in court without a valid explanation.

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds gave the warning in a matter involving three men who are expected to face a San Fernando jury in the new year on charges of wounding with intent.

On Thursday, none of the three men appeared when the matter was called virtually. The judge was told one of the men was in the hospital, having recently had a heart attack; another because his attorney, who is himself ill, had the wrong date for the hearing; and the third could not be reached by his lawyer.

The judge said she wanted a medical certificate for the hospitalised accused. She stopped short of issuing a bench warrant for the third.

“He is on bail and has an obligation (to attend court).”

Ramsumair-Hinds reminded that while there was a right to liberty, the purpose of bail was to ensure an accused showed up in court when their matter is called.

“I find it discourteous. The last time (he appeared) he was late.”

She said if bail was to be revoked, it might not be because of a fear of absconding but for failing to appear.

She also said while she also appreciated that some people do not have access to the internet – she was told the accused lived in a shack in a remote area – the judiciary had facilities, such as virtual access customer centres, for this reason.

The matter has been adjourned to November 28 for a status hearing and to set a date for trial in early 2023.