Judge overturns CoP’s decision to deem officer as abandoning the job

THE Commissioner of Police has been ordered to reconsider a decision to deem a police constable as having either abandoned his job or resigned, after he tried to resume duties following a seven-year suspension.

In a decision on Thursday, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell quashed the decision of the commissioner to deem PC Gopaul Ragoonanan as either abandoning or resigning from his job in 2018.

The court also declared the decision was “unfairly made, in breach of the principles of natural justice, unjustified and unreasonable,” having failed to take into account relevant circumstances and Ragoonanan’s representations.

Ragoonanan was suspended in 2009 after being charged with assault.

The case was dropped in July 2013, but his suspension was not lifted until August 2016. He did not immediately resume duties as he was then directed to go on two years’ outstanding leave.

After trying to resume duties in 2018, he encountered delays in getting the requirements for his job, in particular his kit which includes the police uniform, boots, bulletproof vest, shoulder titles and identification card.

Eventually, he stopped attending to work while waiting on the relevant departments to resolve the kit issue.

Despite an allegation that he did not follow orders on the return of his kit, Ragoonanan’s claim included statements that he repeatedly wrote the relevant departments and also communicated the same to former commissioner Gary Griffith.

Copies of his messages to Griffith were submitted as evidence.

The judgment also said despite claims that he was told he could return to work in plain clothes, Ragoonanan, having not received his kit, his ID or firearms training, decided to stop reporting for duty at the Santa Cruz police station on October 18, 2019, which was the date the police deemed him having abandoned the job, effectively ending his career.

Ragoonanan filed a judicial review claim and was granted leave by Donaldson-Honeywell last October.

In her decision, the judge said Ragoonanan had proven his case as to the irrationality and unreasonableness of the commissioner’s decision to treat him as having resigned or abandoned his job.

She said his sole ill-advised action may have been his decision to stop reporting for work without protecting himself by explaining the reasons for doing so to the commissioner.

However, she said it was clear that he believed the commissioner knew of the reason for his absence which was “tacitly condoned.”

Donaldson-Honeywell said it was not credible that the commissioner believed Ragoonanan had abandoned the job.

The commissioner was also ordered to pay Ragoonanan’s legal costs.

He was represented by attorneys Janet Peters and Rajiv Rickhi while the commissioner was represented by attorneys Tsonda Gayle and Amy-Marie Castagne.