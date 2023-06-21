Judge: Defence Force needs clear policy on use of polygraphs

News

Justice Frank Seepersad. FILE PHOTO –

A Defence Force recruit who was not allowed to continue the recruitment process because of an “adverse report” against him, as he failed a police polygraph test, has lost his lawsuit against the Chief of Defence Staff.

But the judge who dismissed Christopher Stanisclaus’s judicial review claim said the case highlighted the need for the Defence Force to formulate a clear, fair policy on the use of polygraph tests.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Frank Seepersad said, “If the CDS holds the view that polygraph testing would assist in the vetting exercise so as to determine the suitability of recruits, then amendments should be effected to the applicable Defence Force legislative framework.” He said this should be similar to the one included in the police regulations.

“Until such amendments are effected, the vetting process for entry into the TTDF should be written, pellucid and published in the Defence Force orders or approved by the Defence Council.”

Stanislaus said he applied to the Defence Force during its recruitment initiative in 2022 and successfully completed all assessments. On September 30, 2022, recruiting officer Lt Col Keston Charles told him he had been selected for basic training.

He was assigned to the regiment and on January 9, he was told to report to the Coast Guard training facility with his enrolment documents the next day.

It was here that he said Lt (Naval) Eden Pope told him of an “adverse report” from the police service, based on background investigations into him.

The evidence presented by the CDS showed when specifically asked about it,Stanisclaus failed to disclose he had failed the police polygraph test.

The judge said, “He was dishonest and this dishonesty cannot be reasonably reconciled with the strict and rigid suitability criteria which needs to be met so as to enable entry into the Defence Force.

“The claimant is a young man and hopefully he will learn from this experience that honesty is the best policy. He has a clean record and based on the character endorsements he has received, he has the ability to move forward and make his mark as a productive member of this society.”

For this reason, Seepersad said he was unable to conclude that the decision to dismiss Stanisclaus from becoming a recruit was “unfair, unreasonable or irrational.” or that his legitimate expectation were violated.

“Lt Pope determined, with justification, that the claimant was dishonest and he was duly disqualified.”

However, he was critical of the unwritten but established policy by the Defence Force of using police polygraph tests as a criterion for recruitment.

“The fact that a failed TTPS polygraph test is to be used to disqualify a potential recruit should not be clothed in secrecy, to be sprung upon potential recruits after they have been selected…

“In addition, the TTDF should have all the relevant information so as to be able to satisfy itself as to the accuracy and parameters of the TTPS polygraph test results inclusive of information as to the possible margins of error.”

He said it was “difficult to comprehend” how a young person who might have sat and failed a polygraph test years before should be automatically disqualified from serving, saying it would not necessarily bring the force into disrepute.

He said to rely on the standard policy that a failed polygraph would generate an adverse report would result in an arbitrary and unfair disqualification. Hence he advocated a policy written into legislation.

“Recruits are young persons who are prone to making mistakes or whose maturity levels may vary considerably.”

In addition, he said it seemed “inherently wrong or oppressive” to use a failed polygraph test result up to six or seven years old as a basis for automatic disqualification.

“It is difficult to appreciate why the Defence Force would abdicate an aspect of its recruitment process to the TTPS without having any input into the testing process and the reference points and/or parameters associated with the administration of the test.”

He said polygraph tests were not foolproof and various factors could lead to failing one.

“ It is also odd and unfair that potential recruits who did not previously apply to the TTPS are not also required to undergo a polygraph test.”

Seepersad added, “This society is navigating dangerous waters. There is an unrelenting tide of unabated criminal activity and the role of the nation’s national law enforcement agencies in freely, independently and fairly restoring peace, order and security is vital.”

He said the need to “wage a war against criminals and corruption with the use of forthright, principled and reliable ‘warriors’ who would resist any form of undue influence or temptation cannot be overstated.

“Now more than ever vigilance and caution has to be exercised in the recruitment process so as to weed out unsuitable or potentially unsuitable persons from joining the national security apparatus and at times the greater good has to trump individual disappointment.”

In his lawsuit, Stanisclaus had asked for his enlistment date to be preserved, since he would turn 25 on June 26. He would be unable to enlist after that, since the cut-off age for enlistment is 25, and there were no other graduation dates before then.

He also sought compensation for the loss of future earnings, amounting to $1.7 million, based on his legitimate expectation that he would be enlisted.

Although he lost his lawsuit, a cost order was not made against him, since the judge found there was the need to formalise the recruitment policy on polygraphs.

Stanislaus was represented by attorneys Arden Williams and Mariah Ramrattan.The CDS was represented by Sanjiv Lalla.