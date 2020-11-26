Judge blocks migrants’ deportations pending ruling but Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing a group of 26 Venezue­lan mi­grant chil­dren and adults against the State have been suc­cess­ful in block­ing the au­thor­i­ties from be­ing repa­tri­at­ed a sec­ond time.

Next Post Judge blocks migrants’ deportations pending ruling but Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing a group of 26 Venezue­lan mi­grant chil­dren and adults against the State have been suc­cess­ful in block­ing the au­thor­i­ties from be­ing repa­tri­at­ed a sec­ond time.

Judge blocks migrants’ deportations pending ruling but Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing a group of 26 Venezue­lan mi­grant chil­dren and adults against the State have been suc­cess­ful in block­ing the au­thor­i­ties from be­ing repa­tri­at­ed a sec­ond time.

Next Post Judge blocks migrants’ deportations pending ruling but Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing a group of 26 Venezue­lan mi­grant chil­dren and adults against the State have been suc­cess­ful in block­ing the au­thor­i­ties from be­ing repa­tri­at­ed a sec­ond time.

Judge blocks migrants’ deportations pending ruling but Lawyers rep­re­sent­ing a group of 26 Venezue­lan mi­grant chil­dren and adults against the State have been suc­cess­ful in block­ing the au­thor­i­ties from be­ing repa­tri­at­ed a sec­ond time.