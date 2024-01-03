JTUM hails Panday, Charles

News

Ancel Roget – AYANNA KINSALE

ANCEL ROGET, head of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), asked for a minute of silence to mourn the recent deaths of former prime minister Basdeo Panday and former Tobago House of Assembly leader Hochoy Charles on Tuesday.

He spoke at at the start of a news briefing at the Communication Workers Union (CWU) office in Port of Spain.

Charles, 77, died on Sunday, and Panday, 90, on Monday.

Roget said, “First, we extend condolences to the friends and family of Hochoy Charles.

“We also extend condolences – and we had a moment’s silence for both of them – the friends, supporters, family and well-wishers of former prime minister, former trade unionist Basdeo Panday.”

He viewed Panday’s service to country as prime minister as immaculate, even when the global oil price had fallen to US$9 per barrel.

“He did not increase taxes one bit. He managed the economy, even though the price of oil fell to its lowest.”

Roget praised Panday for having not sent home any workers, nor closed down any state enterprises.

“That is a stark difference to what we are experiencing now. “

He said Panday had shown a focus on maintaining people’s standard of living and defending ordinary people.

“A giant in the trade union movement. A true soldier. A true son of the soil. Basdeo Panday. We extend condolences.”