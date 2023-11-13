JSCs meet on Udecott, NCDs

News

Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

THREE parliamentary joint select committees will hold public inquiries this week after the long Divali holiday weekend.

On Wednesday at 10 am, the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) will examine the audited accounts, balance sheet and other financial statements of the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott).

The PAEC is chaired by Opposition Senator Wade Mark. Under the Constitution, the PAEC is one of two parliamentary committees that is always chaired by an opposition parliamentarian.

The other committee is the Public Accounts Committee, currently chaired by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo.

On the same day and time, the Social Service and Public Administration JSC will conduct an inquiry into TT’s response to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The inquiry will specifically focus on diabetes, cancer and cardiological diseases.”

This committee is chaired by Independent Senator Dr Paul Richards.

The Finance and Legal Affairs JSC, chaired by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye, meets on Friday at 9.45 am for a public inquiry.

The details of this inquiry are yet to be announced.

There are no scheduled sittings of the House of Representatives or the Senate this week.