JSCs examine airport finances, fuel prices

The Red House, Port of Spain. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE financial affairs of the Airports Authority and fuel prices will be the first issues to be publicly examined by two of the Parliament’s joint select committees (JSCs) this year.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee will meet at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm on Wednesday to deal with these respective issues.

According to the Parliament’s website, the PAC will examine the Airports Authority’s audited financial statements for the 2013-2019 period.

This committee is chaired by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo.

The focus of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee’s inquiry on fuel prices will be the effect of rising fuel prices on the transport sector, retail sector, energy sector and households.

This committee is chaired by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bridgid Annisette-George.

There are no scheduled sittings of the House of Representatives or the Senate this week.