JSC probe finds children’s homes may be fire hazards

Firefighters attend to a fire at a dormitary at the St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont, Port of Spain, on April 29. –

MEMBERS of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights are concerned that several children’s homes pose a risk of being fire hazards to their residents.

This warning came from the JSC’s report examining the state of enactment of the recommendations of the Judith Jones report into child abuse at children’s residences.

The report was laid in the Senate last Tuesday by committee chairman Senator Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim.

The team of elected MPs and senators – Ibrahim, Anita Haynes, Jearlean John and Hazel Thompson-Ahye – visited St Jude’s Home for Girls on January 30, including a dormitory called Camel Home that housed eight girls aged 14-16.

The report said, “The committee observed the burglar proofing to enter the sleeping area of the dormitory, the number of locks and the accessibility to keys.

“While acknowledging that these safety measures may be required for security purposes, the committee was concerned that they may prove dangerous to residents as they may impede a quick evacuation in the event of a fire.”

Two supervisors slept in the dormitory with the girls at night, the report added.

“The committee noticed that there were no pillows and was informed that it was necessary to prevent attempted suffocation of other residents or self-harm.”

The committee was told the kitchen was too small.

“An emergency exit was also needed, as there was only one door to enter and exit the building.”

No fire-trap issues were recorded for the St Mary’s Children’s Home in Tacarigua.

Several JSC members – Ibrahim, Haynes, John, Thompson-Ahye and Esmond Forde – on February 13 visited the Islamic Children’s Home in Gasparillo.

“The committee observed the burglar proofing to enter the boys’ and girls’ dormitory, the number of locks and the accessibility to the keys.

“While acknowledging that these safety measures may be required for security purposes, the committee was concerned that they may prove dangerous to residents as they may impede a quick evacuation in the event of a fire.”

The team of Ibrahim, Haynes, John, Thompson-Ahye and Forde on February 13 visited the Sri Jayalakshmi Children’s Home at Longdenville and noted the same concerns.

On May 23, Guyana was plunged into mourning after 18 teenage girls and a five-year-old boy died in a fire after being trapped in a dorm that was allegedly set on fire by a 15-year-old girl irate that her cellphone had been confiscated. She has since been charged with 19 counts of murder.

This had come after TT on April 3 TT had mourned the deaths of Kemba Morris, 42, and her eight-year-old daughter Zaya in a fire at their Siparia home, their bodies later found crouched together near a back door after fire officers doused the flames.

The Prime Minister, in a Facebook post, said his heart went out to the family on what was “another painful day for all of us.”

Dr Rowley had hoped for improvements to minimise the frequency of such occurrences.

“Sadly, burglar-proofing is essential in our world but it is advisable that we review their construction designs to ensure escape during emergencies.

“Given the dreadful repeat of this tragedy, now may be a good time to review all our individual situations to allow for improvements without compromising the security aspects of the locked bars.”

On April 30, Sunday Newsday reported a fire the day before at St Judes’ Home for Girls. A fire broke out on the second floor of a building used for dormitories and resulted in two girls being rushed to hospital for panic attacks and was extinguished by fire officers from the Wrightson Road, Port of Spain fire station.

Newsday tried for responses on Monday but was unable to contact Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Gender and Child Affairs, or Children’s Authority corporate communications manager Cheryl Moses.