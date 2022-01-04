JSC meetings resume this week

News

The Red House, the seat of this country’s parliament. Photo by Jeff Mayers

Parliament resumes activities this week with two virtual joint select committee (JSC) meetings.

The first one is a virtual meeting of the Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities Committee at 10.15 am on Wednesday.

This JSC, which is chaired by Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh, will hold a public inquiry into the efficiency and effectiveness of the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) .

Other committee members include Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde, D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian, Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, Senate Vice-President Nigel de Freitas, Government Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

The Land and Physical Infrastructure Committee is scheduled to meet virtually at 1.30 pm. But this meeting is in camera (closed to members of the public and the media).

On January 14 at 10 am, the Human Rights, Equality and Diversity Committee will hold a virtual public meeting to continue its inquiry into the human rights of socially displaced people in TT, with specific focus on their treatment and relocation from Port of Spain public spaces.

There are no scheduled sittings of the House of Representatives or the Senate as yet.