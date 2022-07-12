Joycelyn Savage and R. Kelly Engaged, Her Family Speak Out

Joycelyn Savage family is speaking out saying they were in the dark about her engagement to R. Kelly.

Joycelyn Savage says she is engaged to the embattled R&B singer in a letter sent to the court pleading on his behalf. Savage’s letter was sent pre-sentencing, where she told the court about her relationship with R. Kelly and said he is not the “monster” that “the government has described him to be.”

Savage became known to the public as one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, who is alleged to be one of his underaged victims.

However, she has spoken up in defense of the singer, noting that he never held her against her will despite her family claiming that Kelly not only had Savage living in his home while underaged but also had strict rules about her communicating with her family members.

In her letter, Savage addressed District Court Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13, where she says that she and Kelly were engaged to be married and gave testimony as to his character to reduce his sentence.

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a conviction for racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors claimed that Kelly used his career, label, and employees to recruit his sex trafficking victims.

Joycelyn Savage, however, says Kelly isn’t a monster.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e],” she wrote. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be. My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him,” Savage said.

She added, “it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court.”

On Monday, after news about the letter broke, Savage’s family told TMZ that they were unaware that their daughter was even engaged.

According to TMZ, Savage’s parents, Jonjelyn and Tim Savage’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, found the news of the engagement a surprise.

“Her family has strong doubts about the engagement but wishes to reconnect with her to get the whole story,” TMZ said in an article.

Joycelyn is estranged from her family despite their public pleas for her to be in touch with her family.