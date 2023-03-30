Joy, relief as SEA over in Tobago

News

IT’S OVER: Students jump for joy after SEA exams at Scarborough Methodist Primary School, Calder Hall, Tobago, Wednesday. – Photo by David Reid

THE Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on Wednesday triggered a collective sigh of relief from students as they left the exam rooms.

In Tobago, 1,054 students – 540 boys and 514 girls – sat the exam.

At the Scarborough Methodist Primary School, screams could be heard as the children came outside, running to reach their parents at the school gate.

One student, Kizanni Lynch, described the exam as excellent.

“I’m feeling very happy, because I really want to come out of Scarborough Methodist,” he said while laughing.

He said he wants to attend Signal Hill Secondary School.

After all his studying, he has one wish: “For my hard work, I want an iPhone 7.”

Another student, who wanted to stay anonymous, said: “Thank God it’s over. I am going to relax my brain for a bit before hitting secondary school.”

Zian Sulim of the Tobago International Academy said he enjoyed the maths part of the paper.

“It was good. I preferred the math – it wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t hard.”

He is aiming to attend Bishop’s High School. but from now until the results are released, “I would be relaxing.”

Taraji Davis of the James Home School of Excellence said the maths proved a little difficult.

Taraji Davis, 11, gets a kiss and a squeeze from her dad Ryell Davis, after writing SEA at Scarborough Methodist Primary School, Calder Hall, Tobago, Wednesday. – Photo by David Reid

“It was great. In the math, it has two questions –number 27 and 32 in section two – (where) I knew what topic it was, but I wasn’t able to finish.”

She wants to attend Bishop’s High School.

In a press release, the Division of Education, Research and Technology said that the examination was administered smoothly across the island as they reported that the process of preparing schools, placing each examination script in the hands of students and providing all the required materials was a coordinated effort of many of the departments and units.

The leadership and staff of St Andrew’s Anglican Primary School, which has been closed for the past month owing to a rat infestation, also came in for high commendations.

“In the midst of health and safety challenges at the school, (they) worked along with the division to relocate standard five students to the John Dial Multipurpose Facility, where physical classes continued, and these students were able to sit the examination.”