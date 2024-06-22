J’Ouvert in June: Siparia J’Ouvert Photo Gallery

News

Just Illusions band members enjoy the festivities at the Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

THE Siparia Borough Corporation continued their first anniversary celebrations with a J’Ouvert on June 22.

Siparia was officially recognised as a munucipality in June 2023 under the Law on Miscellaneous Provisions (Creation of the Diego Martin District and the Siparia District) of 2021. First anniversary celebrations so far included an interfaith service on June 6 at the La Divina Pastora RC Church and a militray parade on June 7.

Newsday photographer Venessa Mohammed was present to capture these images from the J’Ouvert.

Revellers from the Just Illusions band at the Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22 with their portrayal Tropical Sunset. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, right, and friends take part in the Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

The Diatonic Steelpan Institute entertain the crowd at the Siparia J’Ouvert celebrations on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

This woman was full of energy at the Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

This man takes a break from the festivities to rest on a blanket of foam at the Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Some of the women who came out for Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

People dance through a sea of foam on the road at the Siparia J’Ouvert Celebrations on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

J’Ouvert masqueraders at the Siparia J’Ouvert celebrations on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

This Just Illusions band member was all smiles at the Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

German YouTuber Tilo Kruse dances at the Siparia J’Ouvert on June 22. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed