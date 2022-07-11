Journalist, educator Joel Nanton dies after illness

News

Joel Nanton. – Courtesy the Ken Gordon School of Journalism

Joel Nanton, chair at the Department of Journalism and Media at Costatt’s Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies, lost a four-year struggle with cancer on Sunday. He was 48 years old.

News of his death cut deep among the fraternity of journalists who, for many, had been taught in one way or another by the educator and ex-reporter at the TT Guardian and Express. He was the brother of lead editor – content at the Guardian Sampson Nanton.

The faculty at Costatt, where he worked for the past 15 years, described him as a passionate, determined and humble person.

“Joel’s faith was unflinching, and he treated the best possible outcome as a given,” Costatt said.

“Even as we grieve him, we all feel deeply grateful that he touched our lives.”

Costatt described him as a pioneer lecturer in the school who used his experience as a journalist to develop its curriculum.

“As an educator, he remained a journalist. It was in his blood. Like the best editors, he shared tales of his time at the Guardian and the Express to enlighten, to inspire, and sometimes to simply amuse his students. Those stories became a hallmark of his classes.”