Joint Chambers, PCA meet to discuss crime-fighting strategies

Director of the PCA David West

Recognising the challenge posed by crime to business and investment in Trinidad and Tobago, members of the Joint Chambers met with officials from the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) last Wednesday to discuss strategies on crime-fighting techniques.

A media release from the Joint Chambers on Friday said PCA director David West and deputy director Michelle Solomon-Baksh met with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AMCHAM), the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) at the TT Chamber’s office in Westmoorings.

Among the topics discussed was the role and mandate of the PCA as an independent institution and how the strengthening of this body could aid in crime-fighting.

Also discussed was body and vehicle cameras for police; strengthening the witness protection programme; better case management, training and a continued “one-door policy” approach to reporting crimes.

In the release, the chambers reaffirmed their commitment to assisting with crime reduction, noting that they have met with other stakeholders such as the UNC, police and the Prime Minister.

Contacted for comment on Sunday, West said he was confident the meeting would go towards not only strengthening the capacities of the authority but also clarifying the role of his organisation.

“We thought a joint meeting with the PCA and the chambers would be a good idea to help them further understand our remit.

“The meeting went very well and we hope to meet again very soon to flesh out these ideas we discussed.

“We just looked at the PCA Act and legislative amendments to see how it could be amended to be able to look at different aspects of the powers and functions of the act to make it more efficient.”