‘Johnny’ gunned down at home in Enterprise

News

File photo

Two days before his birthday, a man from Enterprise in Chaguanas was shot dead at home.

Jonathan “Johnny” Ramirez died on the spot in his yard at Branch Trace. A labourer who lived alone, he would have turned 23 on Sunday.

Residents heard several gunshots and called Central Division police. They found Ramirez’s body with multiple gunshot wounds and a piece of cloth in his mouth at the back of his home.

The police do not have a motive for his killing.

Sgt Deo of the Homicide Bureau Region III police is leading investigations.

About 30 minutes earlier, three men were killed in an alleged shootout with the police a short distance away at Enterprise Street.

There have been at least three other shooting deaths in the past few days in the Central Division.

On Tuesday, around 7.40 pm, 31-year-old labourer Dylan “Toe Toe” Lewis was gunned down in Chrissie Terrace in Enterprise near Dollar’s Bar. He lived at Walcott Lane, Enterprise.

About 24 hours earlier, on Monday night, two relatives were shot dead at their family’s home at Taitt Madoo Road in Freeport.

Fazal “Beastman” Hosein, 46, and his nephew Kevin Samuel, 31, died while being treated at the Chaguanas district health facility.

Samuel was on bail for a series of offences, including having a gun, ammunition and marijuana.