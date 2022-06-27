John-Williams’ funeral set for Thursday

Sports

David John-Williams

THE FUNERAL of ex-TTFA (Trinidad and Tobago Football Association) president David John-Williams will take place on Thursday at the St Paul’s RC Church, Southern Main Road, Couva.

The service will start at 9.30 am.

John-Williams, who was also the founder and president of W Connection Football Club from its inception in 1998, was the TTFA boss from 2015-2019.

A businessman and contractor by profession, he was the driving force behind the Home of Football project, which was officially opened by the Prime Minister, as well as FIFA president Gianni Infantino, in November 2019.