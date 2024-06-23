Jodie seeks Miss Trinidad and Tobago crown as Miss El Dorado

News

Jodie Russell will represent El Dorado to vie for Miss World (TT) at NAPA on June 23. – Photo courtesy Miss World TT

PSYCHOLOGY graduate Jodie Russell, 22, is representing El Dorado to vie to become Miss World (Trinidad and Tobago) at the finals at NAPA, Port of Spain, on June 23.

Having earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, Russell is now studying for a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology at Roosevelt University, Chicago, USA.

She went to Tunapuna Secondary School and studied Computer Science at the School of Business and Computer Studies (SBCS).

She works as a research assistant at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies. Russell has served as a student ambassador at UWI.

Her voluntary work includes being a volunteer counsellor at the Childline Helpline and a volunteer tutor at the Adult Literacy Training Association (ALTA).

Russell also established her own company in 2021 retailing handbags, Her Bags.

Growing up, Russell had been a girl guide and learnt to play the piano, holding a grade II certification in piano theory.

Her Beauty with a Purpose project was to create a sensory-inclusive waiting room at the Paediatrics Department at the Eric Williams Medical Complex, to improve inclusivity and accessibility for special-needs children.