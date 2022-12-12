Job Vacancies at the CARICOM Secretariat

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Job Vacancies at the CARICOM Secretariat
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

The CARICOM Secretariat invites applications from suitably qualified nationals of Member States and Associate Member States to fill the posts of Director of Foreign and Community Relations, Manager of Communications, and Project Officer for the Review of the Caribbean Community Institutions Project.

Details related to the posts are available at www.caricom.org/vacancies as well as www.oecs.org and www.caribbeanjobsonline.com

The deadline for the submission of applications is December 14, 2022.

See also

NewsAmericasNow.com