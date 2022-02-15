Job evaluation for prison officers to begin in August

News

Golden Grove Prison, – File photo

Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial is confident the introduction of a job evaluation exercise for the prison service could potentially strengthen the structure of the organisation, improve its efficiency and address issues of compensation.

A media release from the office of the CPO on Tuesday reported that Dindial met with senior officers of the prison service to discuss the job evaluation exercise.

The last review of the prison service classification and compensation system was done in the early 2000s.

In the release it was announced that work on a request for proposal (RFP) on the exercise will be completed by the end of February while the exercise itself will begin by August.

In the meeting he noted that job evaluation exercises were valuable tools in assessing the management of organisations and he was optimistic this one could improve the workings of the prison service.

“It is well postured to commence this exercise and complete it within the projected budget and timelines.

“The 1st and 2nd Division Associations of the prison service possess a cadre of passionate and committed individuals on its executive who will be directly engaged and consulted throughout this exercise.”

Also present at the meeting was Supt Ferdinand Bibby who expressed support for the evaluation.

He is quoted as saying, “The TT Prison Service is enthusiastic about the progress that has been made with this long outstanding matter on the job evaluation.”

Contacted for comment, president of the Prison Officers Association (POA) Ceron Richards said while the exercise was overdue, it was welcomed.

He said it would improve the understanding of officers’ demands while on the job, and offer a more informed approach to the structuring of officers’ compensation while matching qualifications with officers’ ranks.

“Since 2007 we’ve been asking for a new job evaluation exercise to capture the realities of the prison service so offices and ranks can be better positioned, and also to impact on our worth as an organisation and as an employee.

“A job evaluation strengthens the concept of equal pay for equal work so, even though it wasn’t the most timely response, we are happy that we are on the verge of it being underway.

“It gives us a scientific procedure to offer reasoning for what we will be paid.”

The prison service consists of 173 positions, with 4,218 officers which fall under three major groupings.