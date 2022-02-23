JMMB upgrades ATMs for better customer service

News

Jerome Smalling, Ag CEO of JMMB Bank. – JMMB

THE JMMB Bank has announced a roll out of its smart automated teller machines (ATMs) at its four locations in the coming weeks.

The bank said in a release that in keeping with its digital thrust, its new and improved ATMs were installed, starting with the Chaguanas walk-up, on February 19.

The ATMs will provide clients with the added convenience and an improved client experience, by allowing clients to have real-time updates on their accounts and immediate access to cash deposited, in addition to faster transactions using the bank’s Visa debit card tap feature.

Clients will also benefit from increased cash and cheque deposit capacity, within regulatory limits, as the new machines can accommodate more notes being deposited at the same time. As such, clients can opt to do large deposits via the ATM, instead of in-branch, saving them time.

Jerome Smalling, acting CEO, noted, “We are excited to continue to deliver on our promise and provide value-added service and continually improve our client experience, by providing increased functionality through our new smart ATMs.

“This move will allow more banking services to be at clients’ fingertips, in keeping with their evolving needs, in this “new normal” environment and beyond.”

Smalling shared that the roll-out of the suite of ATMs will also improve the bank’s back office processing and verification process, as well as its overall efficiency.”

In preparing for this rollout, select ATMs will be temporarily out of service, or offer limited services, in order to facilitate installation of the smart ATMs.

“We apologise to our clients for the inconvenience caused as we roll out this new fleet of smart ATMs, and we implore them to continue to exercise patience during this period, as we seek to improve their experience,” said Gifford Rankine, general manager, digital services at JMMB Group.

Rankine reminded clients about alternative channels to do transactions during the temporary downtime, noting, “JMMB Bank Visa debit card can be used at any Visa-certified ATM or point-of-sale machine islandwide, at no cost, during this transition period.

“In addition, JMMB Bank clients can use our online platform, JMMB Moneyline, to conduct some transactions such as balance inquiries.”

The company has been making strides in digitising its processes and information technology platforms, in a bid to make client financial partnership seamless and accessible, even as the pandemic has accelerated the company’s move to do so.

This upgrade of the bank’s ATMs follows on the heels of the rollout of JMMB Bank Visa debit cards and JMMB Moneyline online sign-up, in the past year, to provide clients with added access and convenience.

Rankine continued, “The overall JMMB Group digital strategy comes in response to the demand for more digital options, increased popularity of alternative service delivery channels, and wider access to the internet, via affordable data plans and Wi-Fi.”

The JMMB exec also outlined that “during this new financial year, clients will see even more innovation and digitisation to our processes, giving clients added value, backed by the unique JMMB client experience, which has their best interest at heart.”

“We look forward to introducing online account opening, upon regulatory approval, so that clients can to do more business with JMMB digitally, first.”

This will facilitate even greater access to the group’s suite of financial offerings: investments, banking, pension fund management and administration, insurance brokerage and money transfer, via an online portal.

In addition to enhancing the client experience, the digital transformation lays the foundation for improving the company’s operational efficiency.