JMMB appoints chief client partnership officer

APPOINTED: Jason Baptiste, JMMB Group TT’s chief client partnership officer. PHOTO COURTESY JMMB – JMMB

THE JMMB Group (TT) has announced the appointment of Jason Baptiste as its country client partnership officer.

The group, in a press release, said such an appointment is time at a time when an elevated client experience is not only expected but is required.

This role, the release said, though new to Trinidad and Tobago, is not new to the JMMB Group.

The organisation’s main value proposition has been and continues to be, to provide all of its clients with an exceptional experience wherever JMMB serves them.

Baptiste will be responsible for managing and continuously improving the organisation’s overall client experience, while fostering and nurturing win-win client relationships. He will have accountability for business and corporate banking as well as leading JMMB’s bank branch network.

The release said Baptiste comes with many years of regional and global financial experience and it is confident he is primed to position JMMB as a local leader in digitisation and value-added banking solutions.

For his part, Baptiste said he is looking forward to the opportunities ahead.

“My vision for JMMB Bank is our clients should feel they have received fantastic service without having to step into the door of a traditional bank. However, what we don’t want is to be digital without a client connection and that is going to be key to our future success,” Baptiste said.