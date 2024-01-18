Jittery THA lookinig to reintroduce covid protocols

Tobago

WITH a sharp rise in the number of people presenting classic symptoms, Tobago’s administrators are very jittery over the threat of a resurgence of the covid19 virus.

So much so that the Division of Education, Research and Technology (DERTech) has put principals of all schools on the island on notice to prepare to return to certain protocols which were in place during and just after the pandemic.

But THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine isn’t leaving the precautions there.

He confirmed on Wednesday that the assembly will move to reintroduce covid19 protocols at all of its offices, sub-offices and buildings across the eight divisions as well as other public buildings and offices.

In light of four new covid cases in Tobago, reported earlier this week, Newsday sought out Augustine for his views.

“The (covid) measures are being implemented at the various THA offices, where the necessary hygiene practises will be encouraged and​ facilitated. For example, offices will be required to provide hand-washing facilities and encourage mask-wearing etc,” Augustine said.

He added that a circular is being prepared and should be disseminated throughout the island’s public service soon.

“In the interim, we wish to encourage the public to observe all hygiene best practices.”

With DERTech issuing its circular to all school principals advising that schools must return to covid protocols, the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago branch is welcoming this move, but is appealing for the THA’s assistance to have it actioned.

TTUTA Tobago head Bradon Roberts said he too has been following international, regional and local news regarding the resurgence in covid cases and remains very concerned especially with Carnival expected to bring both local (Trinidad) and foreign tourists to the island. He said it is a situation that must be taken very seriously.

TTUTA Tobago officerBradon Roberts –

“I am grateful that the division would have put out something for us to be vigilant and for us to be very cautious as we operate these days and the times that we are in,” Roberts told Newsday on Wednesday.

He noted however that if schools are to return to those protocols, and quickly, the division and the THA in general must understand that the schools would need assistance.

“The sinks that would have been installed in some of the schools (during the height of the pandemic) some would be in need of repairs and so on. I’m not certain schools got the allocations that they ought to have gotten to do the necessary upkeep.

“The pandemic that we would have had, the emergency type medication as well as the first phase reopening – some schools were never able to establish a proper quarantine room and some schools don’t have adequate sick bays at the moment.”

He said the division should visit all schools or at least have some communication mechanism between principals and either the division’s project implementation unit or the school’s supervision unit.

“The protocols, yes, we need to be very cautious now, but it is not enough to just issue a statement saying we’re going back to these protocols and not assess the schools or provide for the schools the necessary resources so these protocols can be met and kept.”

He said this is something that would be monitored.

Chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George said he is also worried about the implications a resurgence of the virus could have on the socio-economic well-being of the island. He implored citizens to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility for their health by using such preventative measures such as masking in crowded public areas and frequent hand-sanitisation.

Tobago Business Chamber president Martin George –

“That means we need to continue the regular washing of hands, the proper sanitising of surfaces. We need to continue with all the measures and even some levels of social distancing if people are either sneezing or coughing. We should take care because at the end of the day we don’t want to go back into the downward spiral that represented the dark days of the pandemic and lockdown,” George said.

He added, “We want to see a brighter future for the nation, we want to see a brighter future for Tobago and we urge all citizens and all Tobagonians and all people in Tobago to please try and observe the safety precautions.”