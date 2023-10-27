‘Jingle King’ Graham Wilson’s funeral on Monday in Canada

News

Graham Wilson – Facebook

THE funeral for local producer Graham “Jingle King” Wilson is set for Monday in Oakville, Canada.

Wilson, 58, died on October 22 in Toronto, Canada, where he lived. He had been battling cancer.

The funeral is at 1 pm at Glen Oaks Funeral Home.

Many fellow local producers, musicians and artistes paid tribute to him on social media and continue to do so.

He did many local jingles for products including Chubby, Dairy Dairy, Orchard, Carib and Supligen and for businesses like Republic Bank, KFC and Mario’s.

Wilson also produced many local tunes, including rapso hits Blue by 3canal, Chantwell’s Clear De Way and Flambo by Ataklan.

Additionally, he produced Chinese Laundry’s Short Pants and worked on SuperBlue’s Signal to Lara and Feeling to Wine on Something, among several others.

His online obituary says he was “an esteemed musician who captivated the ear and heart with the sweet sounds of music.

“Graham was a musical magician ahead of his time.”

He leaves behind four children – Anna-Marie, Stephanie-Joe, Christen, and Jonathan Wilson.

The funeral can be viewed online at https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/8113.

Tributes can be posted online at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/glenoaks/obituaries/graham-wilson/111185.html.