Jewel Greene-George elected Tobago Writers Guild president

Jewel Greene-George. Image source: ciwil.org

JEWEL GREENE-GEORGE is the new president of the Tobago Writers Guild.

Greene-George, who replaced artiste Xavier Edwardz, was elected at the guild’s annual general meeting, which was held virtually on January 22.

The other members of the executive are: Dr Rita Pemberton (vice-president); Maria Bristol-Darlington; Wade Caruth (Assistant Treasurer); Garnet Lawrence (Secretary); Chrisan Daniel (Assistant Secretary); and Leroy George (Public Relations Officer). They will serve for one year.

In a statement, Greene-George renewed the guild’s commitment to advancing the literary arts culture in Tobago.

She was quoted as saying that the creative sector’s contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s economy at this time, although quite small, has steadily increased, generating TT$393.8 million and TT$394.6 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively, according to the Central Statistical Office.

Greene-George, the release said, also noted that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s reported that the global orange economy industries generated close to US$2.25 trillion in 2020.

The guild has held many initiatives to support local authors.

Last year, the guild held a writers’ workshop with well-known author Earl Lovelace, and the organisation will also participate in a three-day writers’ retreat at the Man-O-War cottages, Charlotteville, from February 15-17.

The event, Writing in the Sand – A Writer’s Retreat, will be conducted by celebrated writer, editor and stand-up comedian Lisa Allen-Agostini