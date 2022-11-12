Jerome Dookie, new Energy Chamber chairman

News

Jerome Dookie, the new chairman of the TT Energy Chamber. –

Jerome Dookie is now the chairman of the Energy Chamber of TT after former chairman Dwight Mahabir stepped down at the board of director’s annual general meeting in October.

Along with Dookie’s appointment, the chamber elected its executive committee for 2022-2023.

Dookie is the managing director of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd, Caribbean Nitrogen Co Ltd and Nitrogen (2000) Unlimited, all of which are members of the Proman group of companies.

In a release on Friday, Dookie said, “I feel humbled that my fellow board members have seen it fit to select me as chairman. There is much work to be done in the year ahead, and the theme of the Energy Conference in January ‘Navigating a Complex Energy Future’ is very appropriate indeed.

“I’ve always said that our world-class energy sector was built on collaboration, and collaboration among all stakeholders will be critical as we work towards re-invigorating our industry. We have to remind ourselves that with natural gas and its products such as methanol and ammonia being at the heart of our economy, TT has a major role to play in the global energy transition.”

The executive committee members are:

Jerome Dookie, chairman

Dr Thackwray Driver, president and CEO

George Vieira, vice chairman, upstream, president of EOG Resources

Colin Bain, vice chairman, downstream, managing director, president of Methanex

Shaun Rampersad, vice chairman, energy services and chief operating officer of Ramps Logistics

Hafiz Ali, treasurer and CEO of Weldfab

Mala Baliraj, secretary of Massy Wood.

Other board members are:

Ronald Adams, CEO of Atlantic

Paul Baay, president and CEO of Touchstone Exploration,

Arlene Chow, CEO of Heritage Petroleum,

Mark Loquan, president of The National Gas Company of TT,

Pria Narinesingh, country managing partner of EY,

Eugene Okpere, vice president of Shell TT,

Ricardo Mahadeo, CEO of TOSL Engineering Services Ltd,

Priya Maharaj-Glasgow, senior director of operations of Worley

Dwight Mahabir, immediate past chairman, CEO of Damus Ltd.