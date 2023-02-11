Jereem Richards strikes 400m gold in New York

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards. – AP

JEREEM “The Dream” Richards powered to men’s 400m indoor gold at the 115th Millrose Games in Armory Park, New York, on Saturday.

Richards topped the field of three other American athletes in a season’s best time of 45.84 seconds.

He revengefully beat to the line eventual silver medallist Noah Williams, who got the better of Richards in the same event at last week’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. There, the TT quarter-miler settled for silver in his first meet of the season.

Williams clocked 46.20s this time with compatriots Bryce Deadmon (46.34s) holding on to bronze and Je’von Hutchinson (48.55s) fourth.

Last week, Richards and Williams both stopped the clock on 45.88s but the former was edged into silver medal position by fractions of a second.