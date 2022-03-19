Jereem powers to World Indoors 400m gold

Sports

Jereem Richards, of Trinidad and Tobago, poses after winning and setting a new championship record in the men’s 400 metres at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday. (AP PHOTOS)

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Jereem Richards captured men’s 400 metre gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

Running out of lane six, Richards produced his best 400m indoor performance ever when he clocked a championship record and personal best time of 45 seconds flat.

The quarter-miler got the better of silver medallist American Trevor Bassitt, who also clocked a personal best of 45.05, followed by bronze receiver, Sweden’s Carl Bengtstrom in 45.33.

This was Richards’ second meet for the season, having also copped gold at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York last month.

And Richards’ celebrations mirrored that of his close friend and countryman Deon Lendore, who died in a vehicular accident in Texas, US in January.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, crosses the finish line ahead of silver medallist Trevor Bassitt of the United States (left), and bronze medallist Carl Bengtstrom of Sweden (right), in the men’s 400 metres at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday. – AP

In Friday’s opening qualifying round, Richards topped heat two in 46.69s and advanced to the semi-final. There, he again topped the field in an improved time of 46.15 and secured a place in Saturday’s final.

Additionally, Jared Elcock is into the final of the men’s 60m which sprints off from 4.20 pm on Saturday. He vies for a podium place running out of lane two.

Running out of heat five of seven in the opening qualifying round, Elcock finished in second position with a 6.63 clocking. He was beaten to the line by Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

Into the semi-final, Elcock mirrored his opening round performance by placing second in 6.63. This time, American Marvin Bracy (6.51) beat him to the line; both advancing to the final.