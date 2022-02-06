Trinidad and Tobago track and field athlete Jereem Richards won the men’s 400-metre event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, on Sunday.

Richards won the Jesse Loubier Memorial men’s 400m race in a personal best time of 45.83 seconds.

Richards paid tribute to his former TT teammate Deon Lendore after the race by pretending to shoot an arrow. Lendore, who died in a car accident in Texas last month, would sometimes celebrate like that after a race. Richards and Lendore were part of the TT men’s 4x400m relay team for many years.

. @Reemy_rich19 celebrating his 400m victory in @deonlendore style. What a tribute. #TeamTTO 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/u0RIAIH1hL

— Nic-Connor Alexander (@nicconnor) February 6, 2022

Americans Vernon Norwood and Kahmari Montgomery were second and third respectively in 46.06 and 46.24.

Emotional victory over 400m for @Reemy_rich19!

He clocks an indoor lifetime best 45.83 and dedicates his win to Trinidadian relay teammate Deon Lendore, who tragically passed away last month, and who was supposed to line-up alongside him at today’s #NBIG 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/rlrNm3ZUcb

— NB Indoor Grand Prix (@NBIndoorGP) February 6, 2022

The post Jereem pays tribute to Deon Lendore after 400m victory appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.