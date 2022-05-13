Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards hit the podium against a world-class field in the men’s 200 metres at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Richards clocked a wind-assisted 20.15 seconds to snag a hard-fought bronze behind American gold and silver medallists Noah Lyles (19.72s) and Fred Kerley (19.75s).

This was Richards’ first Diamond League podium finish.

The TT sprinter beat to the line six-time Olympic medallist and reigning Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse (Canada), who also clocked 20.15s. The photo finish was used to separate the pair.

De Grasse’s compatriots Aaron Brown (20.18s) and Jerome Blake (20.25s) followed up in fifth and sixth. Italian Filippo Tortu (20.41s) was seventh and Qatar’s Femi Ogunode did not finish.

Lyles is the Olympic 200m bronze medallist and Kerley is a multiple World Championships medallist in the 400m and 4x400m relay distances.

The post Jereem bags Diamond League bronze in star-studded 200m appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.