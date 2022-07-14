Jereem, Ahye, Carter named in Commonwealth Games team

Sports

JEREEM Richards, Michelle-Lee Ahye and Dylan Carter, the three Trinidad and Tobago medallists at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which took place at the Gold Coast in Australia, are among the group of 73 TT athletes who will feature in this year’s edition – in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8.

In Australia, Richards copped gold in the men’s 200 metres in a time of 20.12 seconds, and fellow sprinter Ahye won the women’s 100m in 11.14 seconds.

Carter, TT’s ace swimmer, earned silver in the 50m butterfly, after touching the wall in 23.67 seconds.

Double Olympic javelin medallist Keshorn Walcott will also be in action at the Commonwealth Games, as well as top cycling quartet Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Teniel Campbell and Akil Campbell and experienced table-tennis player Rheann Chung.

In all, TT will be competing in 12 disciplines – aquatics, athletics, basketball (3×3), beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, judo, netball, squash, table tennis and triathlon.

TT’s team for 2022 Commonwealth Games –

AQUATICS: Cherelle Thompson, Dylan Carter, Graham Chatoor, Cadell Lyons, Kael Yorke, Jeron Thompson; Dexter Browne, Hazel Haynes (officials).

ATHLETICS: Jereem Richards, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Keshorn Walcott, Ruebin Walters, Akeem Stewart, Andwuelle Wright, Kelsey Daniel, Akanni Hislop, Omari Lewis, Mchael Cedenio, Nicholas Landeau, Leah Bertrand, Khalifa St Fort, Mauricia Prieto, Portious Warren, Tyra Gittens, Iantha Wright, Akilah Lewis, Che Lara, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison, Kion Benjamin, Kyle Greaux, Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Kashief King; Dexter Voisin, Charles Joseph, Ismael Mastrapa Lopez, Keston Bledman, Wendell Williams, Ian Carter (officials).

BASKETBALL (3X3): Adrian Joseph, Kemrick Julien, Steven Lewis, Sheldon Christian; Arnold Thomas, Milan Stamenkovic (officials).

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Phylecia Armstrong, Suraya Chase; Jason Dennis (official).

BOXING: Anthony Joseph, Nigel Paul, Tianna Guy; Reynold Cox, Rawlson Dopwell (officials).

CYCLING: Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Quincy Alexander, Akil Campbell, Teniel Campbell, Alexi Costa; Roger Frontin, Gregory D’Andrade, Craig McLean, Kevin Tinto (officials).

GYMNASTICS: Annalise Newman-Achee; Cassandra Krotchko (official).

JUDO: Gabriella Wood, Jelani Boyce, Xavier Jones, Paul Charles; Joel Bernard (official).

NETBALL: Shaquanda Greene-Noel, Faith Hagley, Tahira Hollingsworth, Jeresia McEachrane, Afeisha Noel, Shantel Seemungal, Aniecia Baptiste, Tia Bruno, Janeisha Cassimy, Joelisa Cooper, Tiana Dillon, Oprah Douglas; Kemba Duncan, Joel Young-Strong, Ashelle Legall.

SQUASH: Charlotte Knaggs, Chayse McQuan; Ryan Jagessar (official).

TABLE TENNIS: Rheann Chung, Catherine Spicer, Derron Douglas; Reeza Burke (official).

TRIATHLON: Jenna Ross, Kaya Rankine-Beadle, Jason Costelloe,Jean-Marc Granderson; Derek Daniel (official).

General Officials – Lovie Santana (chef de mission), Rheeza Grant (covid19 liaison officer), Melanie Gulston (press attache), Jarriel McCollin (administration); Rudranath Ramsawak, Nailah Adams, Alban Merepeza, Shurlan Bonas, Nicole Fuentes, Odessa Chandler, Verne Alleyne, Brent Elder, Derek Ashby-Williams, Keisha Fraser (medical officers).