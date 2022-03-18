Jereem, Ahye advance to semis at World Indoor Champs

Sports

Jereem Richards

JEREEM RICHARDS and Michelle-Lee Ahye advanced to the semi-final round, of the men’s 400 metres and women’s 60m respectively, as the IAAF World Athletics Championships began at Belgrade, Serbia on Friday.

In the men’s 400m first round, Richards won heat two in 46.69 seconds, with Mikhail Litvin of Kazakhstan next in 46.72 seconds and South Africa’s Zakhiti Nene third in 46.92. Richards and Litvin booked spots in the semi-final round later on Friday.

Michelle Lee Ahye –

In the second heat of the women’s 60m first round, Ahye clocked 7.23 seconds to finish in second place, trailing Mujinga Kambundji who ran 7.17. Maria Isabel Perez of Spain (7.23) and Ida Karstoft of Denmark (7.29) also moved on to the semi-final round on Friday.