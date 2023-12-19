Jeannie Mai Concerned About Daughter’s Safety In Jeezy’s Care

Daytime talk show host Jeannie Mai’s lawyers have fired back a response to Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins claiming that she is gatekeeping the time he spends with their daughter Monaco Jenkins. The mother of one says she is worried about her daughter’s safety and wants assurances from the Atlanta rapper that she will be around proper caregivers and not around guns.

Jeannie Mai has often praised Jeezy for his ability to rise above the circumstances of his childhood and his decisions to be a drug dealer, and Jeezy has never denied his past as he owned up to the name Snowman due to his street reputation as someone from the streets.

Now, it seems that his reputation might come back to haunt him as his estranged wife is voicing concerns about their daughter’s safety and insinuating that she’s around unsecured “guns.”

On Tuesday, TMZ revealed that Jeannie Mai is denying that she is gatekeeping Monaco and instead says she is concerned for the child’s well-being and wants assurances for her safety.

Jeezy with his daughter Monaco Jenkins

Jeannie Mai was responding to Jeezy’s application for her husband’s application for a temporary custody schedule amid the divorce proceeding. While stating that she wants her daughter’s father in her life, her lawyers said, “It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being.”

The response added that Jeannie Mai has genuine concerns about the safety of the estranged couple’s child and that her concerns are not an attempt to restrict Jeezy from spending time with their daughter.

As for the divorce, that matter is still ongoing. Weeks ago, Jeannie insinuated that the rapper might have cheated, which may have implications for their prenuptial agreement.

As for Jeezy, he’s denied ever cheating on Jeannie Mai.

The couple got married almost three years ago, and shortly after that, they welcomed their baby girl, Monaco.