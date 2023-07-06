Jay-Z’s Mother Gloria Carter Got Married To Partner Roxanne Wilshire

Rap mogul Jay-Z was among the many guests who attended his mother, Gloria Carter’s wedding to her long-time partner Roxanne Wilshire earlier this month.

The newlyweds reportedly got married on July 2nd in New York City at a Tribeca-styled wedding that saw many well-known celebrities attending the event. Jay-Z and his family, which included his wife and superstar, Beyonce, and her grand-daughter Blue Ivy, were in attendance along with singer Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts, Corey Gamble, and others.

Carter and Wilshire have been dating since 2018, just a year after she came public about her sexuality and being a member of the LGBTQ community. Her life choices have, however, been supported by family and friends, including her son, who once rapped about her choice to be a lesbian in the song “Smile” as he referred to her as a ‘Thespian’.

The song went on to win an award at the 29th GLAAD- Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in 2018 for recognizing his mother as a lesbian. At first, his mother didn’t seem to be fine with him rapping about her life, but she later viewed it as an important message in support of the LGBTQ community.

“Here I am. I’m loving. I’m respectful. I’m productive and I’m a human being who has a right to love who I love. So everybody — just smile, be free,” his mother said in accepting the award on Jay-Z’s behalf.

Meanwhile, photos from the star-studded affair have gone viral, showing Blue Ivy stealing the show in her ankle lengthy Satin green dress with pink medium size heels and her braid pulled back in braids. She is seen holding her mom’s hand as she navigates, walking in her soft pink dress with fluffy, feathery sleeves.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, was also in attendance at the wedding.