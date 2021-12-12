Japan donates medical equipment to Trinidad and Tobago

News

JAPAN’s Government has made its first delivery of medical equipment to Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release, Japan’s Embassy in Port of Spain, said the donation was made through the Project for Enhancing the Healthcare System through the Provision of Medical Equipment, which is funded by the Government of Japan and managed by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with a total budget of US$4.8 million.

This country is the second to receive a delivery of medical equipment under the project. Guyana was the first, receiving its donation in October.

The embassy said the project supported the Governments of Belize, Guyana, Suriname, and TT through the procurement of critical medical equipment in response to the covid19 pandemic.

“The Government of Japan is pleased to be able to support Trinidad and Tobago’s public health system through the provision of this equipment in collaboration with UNOPS, building on ongoing regional and global cooperation through such organisations as CARPHA and COVAX facility, and welcomes this project as an opportunity to further strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation enjoyed between our two countries.” said Ambassador of Japan Tatsuo Hirayama.

This first delivery of equipment consists of 15 ultrasound scanning systems, which will be benefit 23.400 people in nine hospitals around the country.

Also quoted in the release was Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who said, “The Ministry of Health, on behalf of the Government, is thankful to the Government of Japan for funding this project for enhancing the healthcare system, and to UNOPS for its meticulous management of this initiative.

“The fifteen portable ultrasound units we received were allocated to hospitals across both islands and we eagerly await the arrival of the other items which would enhance the capacity of our public hospitals to treat with covid19 patients, in particular. We remain committed to working with UNOPS on this project and to collaborating with the Government of Japan on other important areas of mutual interest.”

The remaining medical equipment, which will complete the donation TT, such as Intensive care hospital beds, ICU patient monitors, hospital stretchers, ventilator systems, syringe infusion pumps, volumetric infusion pumps and electrical suction pumps, is expected to arrive in the country in coming months.

“This project is managed by UNOPS in a comprehensive manner, safeguarding the procurement and delivery process while strictly adhering to the requirements of the health authorities of TT as well as of each of the beneficiary countries; hence ensuring the highest quality, transparency and performance of the economic resources provided by the Government of Japan, to leave no one behind, in full alignment with the principles of fair public management,” Alejandro Rossi, director of the UNOPS Multi-Country Office for the English & Dutch Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panamá.In the coming months, more than 40 different types of medical equipment will continue to arrive in four countries, according to the requests made by the health authorities of each country, the release said.