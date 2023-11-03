Jamaican on traffic charges may be deported for overstaying by 12 years

News

A 36-year-old Jamaican is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Friday charged with traffic offences.

The man, from Spanish Town, was expected to be charged with driving without a valid permit and insurance certificate.

Reports are that PC Ramcharan of the San Fernando police station was on duty at Harris Promenade near Republic Bank on Thursday morning and stopped the driver of a white Tiida car. One of the tyres appeared to be smooth.

A woman was seen next to two children in the back seat. The children appeared to be under five but were not in children’s car seats. The woman and children got out and walked off.

The policeman asked the driver for his driving documents and was handed an expired international permit.

The driver gave his address only as Princes Town and said he was a mason.

Checks with the Immigration Department found he had overstayed in TT by 12 years. The department issued a detention order, which suggests the man will be handed over after the case is done.

PC Maharaj is investigating.