Jamaican man charged with killing HDC employee

News

File photo

A Jamaican national has been charged with murdering a Santa Cruz man in August.

Homicide officers were given the all-clear by Deputy DPP George Busby on Tuesday to charge Jonathan Howell, 56, with murdering Dennis Nero.

Howell, a caterer, is alleged to have murdered Nero after the two had a disagreement.

Police reported that at about 6 am on August 23, Nero was standing on Saddle Road, San Juan, near the Croisee, when another man walked up and shot him in the head.

Police said Nero collapsed and died as the killer ran off along Saddle Road and escaped.

Nero worked at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) as a mason and was on his way to work when he was killed.