Jamaican fined for taking ex’s iPhone, rings

A JAMAICAN man who pleaded guilty to taking an iPhone and two gold rings from his ex-common-law wife was fined by a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday.

He accused her of taking his money while he was sleeping.

On Tuesday, Adrian Davis appeared before senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the First Court.

Davis, 29, was accused of going to the woman’s apartment on Monday and after an argument, taking an iPhone 7 and two gold rings.

Police got back the phone, but Davis allegedly told them he knew nothing about the rings.

He was charged with larceny of a dwelling house by PC Daniel Backan under section 14 of the Larceny Act. When he appeared in court, Davis pleaded guilty.

In a plea in mitigation, his attorney Bhimal Maharajh said his client came to Trinidad approximately seven years ago and his residency status was pending.

Maharajh said he lived with the woman and was has been working at a hardware store in central Trinidad for the past six years as a skilled labourer.

He also said he had no pending matters either in Jamaica or in Trinidad.

The attorney said the incident surrounded a domestic dispute between the couple. He said it was his instructions that Davis believed the woman took a quantity of money from him while he was asleep.

Maharajh said when Davis confronted her, there was an exchange of words and he took the items in hope that the money would be returned.

He said his client now understands he approached the situation in the wrong way and has reached the conclusion he just wants to sever all ties with the woman “since his tabanca is over.”

Darmanie commented that the incident was a love affair gone bad and fined Davis $1,500. He was also ordered to pay $3,500 in compensation for the rings, which were not recovered, and has three months to pay.