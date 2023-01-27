Jamaica Scorpions to start WI Championship campaign against Hurricanes Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaica Scorpions will begin their campaign at the 2023 West Indies Championship against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on February 1.

The region’s first-class four-day red ball tournament will be played in Antigua and Grenada.

The tournament will open with the Windward Islands Volcanoes hosting the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at the Grenada National Stadium (GNS). This match will start on January 31.

In Antigua, defending champions the Barbados Pride will start their bid for a third straight title when they face Guyana Harpy Eagles in the feature match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) from February 1-4.

The Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes fixture will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and will be the third match of the opening round.

The second round will be played from February 8-11 when the Barbados Pride will meet the Jamaica Scorpions at CCG; Trinidad & Tobago Red Force travel to face the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the SVRS, and the Guyana Harpy Eagles take on the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the GNS.

The third round of the West Indies Championship resumes on March 15 with the final round concluding on April 1 when the 2023 champions will be crowned and presented with the Headley Weekes Trophy.

The final three rounds will all be played in Trinidad and the venues will be announced at a later date.

The new Headley Weekes Series will follow the West Indies Championship and will feature three matches and three teams. Team Headley and Team Weekes will select from the best performers in the 2023 West Indies Championship and players outside the starting West Indies Test XI. The new West Indies Academy will provide the third team in the new Series.

Team Headley and Team Weekes are named in honour of West Indies pioneers and legendary batting greats George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes, whose names are also honoured on the Trophy for the winners of the West Indies Championship.

All three matches will be played from April 18 to May 6 at CCG in Antigua.

2023 WEST INDIES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches start at 10:00 am Eastern Caribbean time (9:00 am Jamaica time)

ROUND 1:

31 January to 3 February – GrenadaWindward Islands Volcanoes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at GNS

1 to 4 February – AntiguaBarbados Pride v Guyana Harpy Eagles at SVRSLeeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at CCG

ROUND 2:

8 to 11 February – Grenada and AntiguaWindward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at GNSLeeward Islands Hurricanes v Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at SVRSJamaica Scorpions v Barbados Pride at CCG

ROUND 3:

15 to 18 March in Trinidad – Venues to be confirmedTrinidad and Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy EaglesJamaica Scorpions v Windward Islands VolcanoesLeeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride

ROUND 4:

22 to 25 March in Trinidad – Venues to be confirmedTrinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados PrideGuyana Harpy Eagles vs Jamaica ScorpionsLeeward Islands Hurricanes v Windward Islands Volcanoes

ROUND 5:

29 March to 1 April in Trinidad – Venues to be confirmedTrinidad & Tobago Red Force v Jamaica ScorpionsGuyana Harpy Eagles v Leeward Islands HurricanesBarbados Pride v Windward Islands Volcanoes

Headley Weekes Tri-Series

All matches to be played at CCG, Antigua

Match 1: 19 to 22 April: Team Headley v West Indies Academy

Match 2: 26 to 29 April: Team Weekes v West Indies AcademyMatch 3: 3 to 6 May: Team Weekes v Team Headley

NewsAmericasNow.com